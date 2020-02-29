SEBRING — Richard Gordon of Sebring will celebrate his 76th birthday today — or is it his 19th birthday — for this Leap Year baby? Gordon was born on Feb. 29, 1944 in Columbus Ohio.
The family was surprised to see him born on such a unique day.
“My mom said it fit my personality,” Gordon joked. “I love to joke; I think that having humor goes a long way to having excellent health. Don’t let anything bother you and know that the good Lord will work it out for you.”
Gordon said his birthday has never given him any problems with official documents or obtaining a license or passport.
“It’s not an issue at all,” he said. “It is a recognized birth date and always has been. We always celebrated my birthday on Feb. 28 or March 1. I have never had a problem with it.”
He said his birthday is a great conversation starter and leads to humor-filled conversations; his favorite type. Gordon said he often used humor to defuse situations when he worked for the Highlands County Building Department for over 20 years.
In a letter to the Highlands News-Sun, Gordon gave an “update on the past four years of his life.”
“I will be 19-years-young,” he wrote. “I am going to take my driver’s exam for the 16th time. Sure hope I pass. (I’m) very tired of riding my (bike) everywhere and not having a/c or a decent sound system stinks ... My parents said when I get my license they would buy me a car. We went looking last Saturday but I have been depressed since. I thought it was strange when Dad said, ‘you can choose from anything on the lot,’ and the sign read ‘Jim’s Auto Salvage.’ Needless to say I am still looking.”
Gordon said he looks forward to getting up every morning and he never gets depressed.
“Life is too long to be miserable,” he said. “Look for the good in everything, whether it’s people or situations.”
Gordon and his wife visited Sebring for two weeks in 1984 and had a house built then as they fell in love with the area. Gordon and his wife live in Sebring; they have two grown children who also live in Sebring. He said his wife has a good sense of humor and that’s how she puts up with him.