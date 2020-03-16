SEBRING — Chandler Learcher, 50, was arrested about 2 p.m. on Tuesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He will face charges of sexual battery of a victim 12-years-old but under 18, lewd and lascivious molestation and cruelty toward a child.
According to the HCSO arrest report, an investigation into Learcher began on Feb. 21, 2018 after a female over 12 years of age but still a minor told a school counselor that she was being sexually abused. She told the school resource deputy that she was being molested and it had been going on since she was about 11 years old. At the time the victim reported the abuse, she was 15-years-old when the report was originally taken.
DNA samples were sent off to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They came back with a match to Learcher, according to the warrant affidavit.
The deputy wrote that originally, Leacher did speak to them but when he heard the allegations, he said he would not make a statement without a lawyer.
Learcher has been involved with youth sports in Highlands County.
Learcher is being held in the Highlands County jail without bond.