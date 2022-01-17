We pay collectively as taxpayers to drive on our state’s and nation’s highways. Our community has a reasonable expectation that these roads will be safe. Unfortunately, we all have to dodge the erratic behavior of irresponsible drivers on U.S. 27. It is a breeding ground for all that prevents a pleasant and safe driving experience.
The Bill of Rights does not have an 11th amendment that reads, “The right of the people to drive as they please shall not be infringed.” Our communal safety depends on folks following both the law and the social contract to operate a motor vehicle within the regulations established by the state.
Purposely avoiding the highway is a safe habit because each day is a new experience in dangerous driving.
Speed limit and yield signs are not decorative ornaments. Neither are they mere suggestions.
In a traffic circle, cars already in the circle have the right of way. Intersecting traffic must yield.
Florida law states that U-turns never have the right of way except at a controlled intersection with a U-turn signal.
Poorly timed left turns across oncoming traffic often result in disaster.
Drivers should know that vehicles are equipped with little levers called turn signal indicators which advise other drivers of their intention to turn.
If you have to text or talk on the phone, either pull over and park or stay home. Daily reports of crashes on our local highways show that drivers’ paying attention has become secondary to safety.
Parking lots are not proving grounds to test out pent up aggression.
Remember, it’s not just about you but also others in our driving community. Title to your vehicle doesn’t give title to the road.
Don’t become a statistic. Drive responsibly.
Horace Markley
Sebring