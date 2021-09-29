LAKE PLACID — Lindsay Sapp should be enjoying her senior year at Lake Placid High School and all that comes with it — homecoming, senior sunsets, prom and graduation. One decision, not wearing her seat belt, ended her future dreams in a crash on May 8. The Sapp family is on a mission to get teens to wear their seat belts so other families do not have to grieve the loss of their loved ones.
The crash that forever changed the lives of several families occurred on State Road 70. Two other young people were killed in the crash, Cope Brewer and Austin Edwards; the three were all friends. Lindsay would succumb to her injuries on May 10. The four-vehicle crash included minor injuries to two other drivers who were wearing their seat belts.
When Lindsay’s mom, Paula Sapp, heard there were LPHS students often leaving the campus without buckling up, she made a visual reminder to encourage the young people to do so. Sapp, with the help of LPHS Principal Kevin Tunning and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Kevin Gentry, hung a large banner that was placed on the fence in the student parking lot of the school on Friday.
The banner is an in-your-face look at the consequences of getting into a crash without a seat belt. The banner shows a photo of Lindsay in a homecoming parade smiling with a green and white painted face and waving atop her father’s horse and another of her smiling for the camera. Her shiny red pickup truck is pictured before the accident.
The eye is drawn to the crumpled heap of red metal after the crash. Paula purposely used a picture of the inside of the truck’s cabin to show Lindsay could have survived had she been wearing a seat belt. The banner will be seen as students enter and exit the parking lot. The banner states “Buckle Up!!!! Your life depends on it!” along with a reminder that Lindsay would be graduating with them this year “Lake Placid High Class of 2022.” “Learn from Lindsay! 1/2003-5/2021.”
“The picture shows that if she were wearing her seat belt, she probably would have lived,” Paula said about the interior picture. “The truck did what it was supposed to do.”
Gentry said he has seen many students coming and going without their seat belts on. Standing at the entrance/exit gate he counted as many as 28 kids without a safety belt on. He has also made a concerted effort to get the students to wear seat belts and said he has since seen a decline in those without a belt on. He fondly shared a memory of Lindsay with Paula and Tunning after hanging the banner.
“I can still see her asking me for a pass because she was late,” he said.
The banner will be up for a while then taken down and put back up at later to keep it a fresh reminder, Tunning said. He doesn’t want it to be something that fades into the scenery if it’s left up all the time.
Not long after the crash, Paula Sapp started talking to young people about wearing seat belts and has no intention of stopping.
“If it helps one person, it will be worth it,” she said. Gentry said the same thing.
Sapp said the kids need a reminder to buckle up.
“We know seat belts save lives and we know what can happen if you don’t wear them,” she said. “I told her all the time to wear her seat belt.”
“This is real,” Sapp said. “If they were wearing their seat belts, we would not be going through this.”
She said it affects more than the person who died. It affects grandparents, aunts and uncles and the entire community. After the crash, Lake Placid was covered in ribbons representing the favorite colors of the young adults who died in the crash. Several vigils were held in remembrance as the community mourned.
In addition to grief, a $41,000 flight to TGH and a hospital bill of $198,000 took a financial toll as well.
“Heartbreak and grief are the biggest price you pay,” she said. “This was all preventable.”
Sapp has talked to new drivers in driver education classes over the summer and plans to talk at LPHS during Red Ribbon Week. She hopes to have the Aeromed helicopter pilot, John Bitner, who flew Lindsay to Tampa General Hospital, speak with her as well. Bitner spoke at Lindsay’s funeral, too. She welcomes the opportunity to speak at all the schools in the county.
The talks seem to be working, as many students as possible and several adults are expressing their gratitude to Sapp for the reminder to buckle up. Many have also become organ donors, just as Lindsay was. Anyone wishing to become an organ donor can do so at donatelife.net.