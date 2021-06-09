Horticulture Agent
Whew! Spring has been kind to us this year. Instead of the usual week of spring, we must have enjoyed around 10 days.
There is nothing better than a crisp spring morning in Florida. It never seems to last though, and hot summer days seem to spring upon us (no pun intended). The afternoon thunderstorms generally come in mid-June and the threat of those infamous hurricanes beginning to churn in the Atlantic bring more chances of wet weather.
Time to consider planting a tree.
Why a tree you might ask? Two reasons. First, trees need water, and the summer rain releases us from some of those watering responsibilities so we can rely on Mother Nature to take up some of the slack. Secondly, future shade to protect us from those Florida rays. If you need any other reason to plant a tree, consider carbon storage. With all the talk about atmospheric carbon being a problem; one of the best ways common folks, like myself, can expect to help is to plant a tree or many trees. After all, trees are made up of mostly carbon and for a long living tree, you can expect that carbon to stay put for a while.
Something else you might consider is a tree that could produce food. Why not substitute the planting of a shade tree with your favorite fruit tree? Squirrels have plenty of acorns to eat so you would be helping their diet out too by introducing some fruit to it.
In my front yard, it is a large mango giving me shade. An avocado or a mulberry tree could also be a great addition to your yard. The choices are endless so you might want to give it some thought.
On that note, I have just the thing you may be looking for. A class on growing dooryard fruit trees in your yard. Dooryard fruit tree is a term that describes trees just outside your door. The old timers, that depended on growing much of what they ate, would plant fruit trees close to their back door or maybe the door nearest their kitchen. That way they could keep an eye on their tree while it was only a short walk out of their house to pick part of their meal. The squirrels the trees attracted were just a bonus.
Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. until noon, UF IFAS Extension, with the help of the Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteer program, will be offering their monthly education program online. The topic – Florida Dooryard Fruit Trees. Master Gardener Volunteer Rob Maulella will lead the class and I will be on hand listening and learning.
To register for this free online class, call the Extension office at 863-402-6540. Hurry, the class is Saturday, and the sign-up ends soon. Find me on Facebook as Hometown Gardener or email me at davidaustin@ufl.edu.
David Austin is the Residential Horticulture Agent at UF/IFAS Extension in Highlands County. He can be reached at davidaustin@ufl.edu and followed on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.