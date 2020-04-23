I am writing to you on behalf of The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge. The current health crisis makes public gatherings of our group impossible for now.
As a founding member of The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge, I'd like to invite your readers who have memories of The Kenilworth Lodge, who have hopes for the future of this Sebring landmark, and/or have questions about the history of The Kenilworth Lodge to email me at jorjaleigh17@gmail.com or call me at 330-265-5456 (the area code is from Ohio where I lived until 2012).
Your readers are also welcome to request information about The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring