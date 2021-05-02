I have never been a fan of Barack Hussein Obama, but he was way ahead of science, common sense, persons looking for glory, and recognition.
Research was causing great concern in the way experiments were being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Virology is the branch of science that deals with the study of viruses.
Since not only were the scientists saying the risk was too high, but the Obama administration also said these experiments were too risky and suspended them in the United States.
January of 2018 the U.S. Embassy in Beijing sent staff from their science and health departments to Wuhan Institute of Virology to investigate reports that there was insufficient biosafety in their experiments.
The Washington Post obtained a cable sent from the embassy to Washington that the Wuhan lab had a shortage of appropriately trained technicians and should be investigated.
The Chinese Communist Party chose Peter Daszak, the only American invited by The World Health Organization to be part of the investigation. The CCP thought Daszak was the best hope of a cover-up. Daszak himself wrote a paper for Nature in 2015 warning there were risks of spillers, his collaborator Shi also published a paper in 2010 describing a leak in Yunnan that led to an outbreak of hantavirus, found in rodent urine and droppings with no specific, treatment, cure or vaccine. The credit for this information goes to Hans Mahncke, an investigative reporter with The Epoch Times, a conservative newspaper.
“The project that Daszak outsourced, titled ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,’ was funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. It isn’t clear how much of the $3.7 million in U.S. grants that Fauci gave Daszak ended up at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”
Very troubling when Dr. Fauci has changed his stance on how to deal with COVID-19 of not wearing a mask to wearing a mask and even maybe two or still getting both virus shots and still wearing a mask. Google states he is the highest paid employee of the federal government, more than the president. His net worth runs into the millions. Google: “Dr. Fauci Issues Intense New COVID Warning.” The China Virus has killed millions of people worldwide with illness, suicides, mental illness, the loss of one year of productivity and schooling of millions of children to say nothing of the financial cost worldwide. China should be held responsible, and the liberals are cozying up to China. America should take the lead and the international community join in and hold China responsible.
Truth-loving Americans, take the initiative and call your congress representative and encourage them to get involved to doing something about this injustice.
