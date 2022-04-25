SEBRING — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and you are a part of that effort already.
Under Florida Statutes, Section 39.201, every adult has the obligation to report any suspected child abuse to the Department of Children and Families. You may ask yourself, how would I know?
That’s why local child and family protection agencies have set up seminars this month to help. You can still attend a screening of the film, “Resilience” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Circle Theatre. The documentary delves into Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and a movement to treat and prevent toxic stress, especially among children.
You can also take part in a webinar — Helping Kids Cope: Addressing Trauma with Care — from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. It’s available at heartlandforchildren.org/pinwheels under “Get Involved.”
That same webpage has links to register for the in-person seminar “Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children.” Although all of the sessions have taken place this month, people interested in learning more about it can contact the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The course helps teach people to identify and prevent abuse using five steps, the first of which is learning the facts.
Learn the factsAccording to program materials, child sexual abuse involves a sexual act between an adult and a minor, or between two minors when one is dominant over the other. This also involves forcing or coercing a child to engage in a sexual act, including non-contact acts like exhibitionism, voyeurism, exposure to pornography or sexual communications, such as by phone or internet.
Statistically, 90% of child victims of sexual abuse know their abuser, 30% are abused by family members, 60% are abused by someone the family trusts, and 40% are abused by older, more powerful children.
Either 10% or less get abused by a stranger.
Reduce opportunitySince 80% of abuse happens in isolated, one-on-one situations, it’s imperative to screen those who care for children to decrease risks.
This includes caregivers, camp counselors, workers at an after-school program, teachers, coaches and clergy. This includes older youth and adults. Anyone could start grooming a child, gradually and secretly drawing that child into a friendship that moves into a sexual relationship.
In addition to screening backgrounds and visiting often, unannounced, it’s a good idea to scan the environment where your child will be, to find potential secluded areas and correct any dangers.
Also, monitor your child’s internet use, to make sure no one makes contact without your knowing or approving of it.
TalkKeep lines of communication open with your children. Have age-appropriate conversations about their bodies, sex and boundaries. Make sure they understand that, no matter what has happened, they can talk with you about it without being blamed.
Also, understand that the abuser may have coerced them not to tell through threats, shame or normalizing the behavior.
Know the signsPhysical signs are not common, but may include bruising or scabs in odd places. Kids may also have anxiety, stomach pain or headaches; exhibit “perfect” behavior or withdrawal, fear, anger or depression; they may start bedwetting, failing classes, bullying/being bullied, setting fires or harming themselves; using drugs or alcohol, or showing non-age appropriate sexual behavior.
Act wiselyWhen your child tells you about sexual abuse, you discover it or you suspect it, act and react responsibly, the course states. The child has chosen you as the trusted person with this information. Remain calm, offer support, govern your anger at the suspected offender and report it to the appropriate agencies.
If you are a bystander, and you witness a person violating understood boundaries between adults and children, there are steps to take to intervene and reset that boundary, if that person has truly crossed a boundary.
As with anything, course materials state, you need to know as much as you can about a situation before acting. That’s why these seminars exist.
For further details on how to learn and help, visit heartlandforchildren.org.