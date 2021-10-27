Has a child ever asked you a question you couldn’t answer?
You can try to come up with something that will satisfy their curiosity for the moment, or simply say, “I don’t know … but I will find out.”
Having taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, Children’s church, Good News Clubs and the like; as well as devotional times with grandchildren (and with our own children as they were growing up), it was challenging to say the least.
One time when I was trying to avoid teaching the pain of the cross with my young grandson at the time, I read through that part trying to shield him from the gruesomeness. However, he turned the tables on me.
“Gramma?” he asked. “Can we go back to the cross?”
And he began to ask heartfelt questions and came to know the Lord that same night.
When Jesus walked the earth, he chose twelve disciples to walk with him for three years. He was their Rabbi and they were his students … his learners. It was the custom for learners to grow to emulate their teacher. As they walked in his footsteps, in his ways … they became more like him.
Disciples have certain characteristics, such as: remaining steadfast, being obedient, producing spiritual fruit in their own lives and the lives of others, and pointing them to Jesus … glorifying him.
A Christian disciple is fully committed to giving himself to the Lord. It is a journey, a lifestyle growing in depth not just breadth.
So, it begs the question. Am I a disciple? And if the answer is yes, am I discipling myself … staying in God’s Word?
Recently, we were asked to teach two of our grandchildren their Homeschool Bible curriculum. One is grade 7 and the other grade 11. This is a great privilege for Ken and me and one we take seriously.
As we prepare their lessons and listen to their questions or comments, we are rediscovering how teaching leads to learning … for them and for us.
We learn that we may teach others. We teach others that we may learn.
And the best place to begin is in God’s Word, the Bible. There we find restoration for our souls, refreshment for our spirits and the transforming power that changes and fulfills our lives giving us direction.
Second Timothy 2:15 NKJV reminds us that studying God’s Word is an important endeavor for godly living. It says,
“Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”
Disciple yourself that you may disciple others. Learn … to teach. Selah