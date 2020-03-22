Today I was reading Psalm 91 in the New Living Translation of the Psalms and Proverbs.
Ps. 91: 1 says, “Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” Many of us are living “in place” and not going out for socialization or other usual activities, but we can live in the shelter of the Most High.” Verse 3 says, “... He will protect you from the deadly disease.” Verse 6 says, “Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness…”
Friends, there is hope and comfort in God’s Word, the Bible. It gives courage and salvation. We have time on our hands: read the Bible and learn to trust in our Most High God. He wants to take away your fear, and give you His hope. He knows about the coronavirus, but He is much greater than that. Trust Him, our great God, even Jesus our Savior.
Elaine Douglas
Sebring