With this year’s numerous elections, I have taken it upon myself to research as much as possible about each position being voted on. From county commissioner positions to Highlands County’s federal representative, the goal was to be knowledgeable about the candidates involved. Therefore, going down Lakeview Drive and seeing campaign signs for Mark Wilson’s City Council campaign triggered my curiosity. With this campaign being run for an elected position so close to home, I had to meet with the person involved. Not only that, but Wilson’s slogan of “No More Empty Storefronts” gained even more of my attention. Having kept up with economic growth in our city and our county as a whole ultimately led me to schedule a meeting with Mark Wilson to discuss his ideas.
So, after an hour and a half of conversing, I can say that I agreed with Mr. Wilson on several topics concerning economic growth in Sebring. One key point we discussed was the belief that the local government has no place in boosting the local economy. To that, he responded by stating that it is the job of the city council to improve the city, not just their districts but the city as a whole.
Mr. Wilson also went on to state that the biggest flaw with the current city council is that they are not aggressive enough when it comes to the improvements they attempt to make. This includes holding back from bringing new businesses to the downtown area and not pursuing the grants they applied for. Concerning this, I can definitely see eye to eye with Mark Wilson. The city council should be moving at a faster pace and having a bigger presence when it comes to improving the downtown area. I am not claiming that the city council is being negligent in their jobs as council members, but rather that they can pick up the work rate they are at right now. If they are making improvements that have gone unnoticed, they have not been significant enough to notice or they have not been made at a rate fast enough that makes it noticeable.
However, something that I have my doubts about is his goal to make Highlands County’s economy stay stable throughout the year and not just during snowbird season. While I do believe this would be ideal for the local businesses, it seems like a lot of work for a single city council member. Highlands County’s population would need to grow many more years until the population can sustain the economy for the entire year. To even attempt to do so, there would need to be a massive amount of funding to attempt to boost the population.
At the end of the day, Mark Wilson may very well be what this county needs. He seems to be a passionate person who believes in making his ideas a reality. I believe he can bring in a much-needed outside opinion on our city council and can bring new ideas to the table. In addition to this, it is a challenger for two city councilmen that otherwise would have gone unopposed in re-election. Mark Wilson acts as a form of accountability, to show that if the people are not happy with the job these two councilmen are doing then they can be replaced. If the people truly are not happy and choose to elect Mr. Wilson, it will certainly light a fire under the city council and remind them that their next terms as councilmen and women are not guaranteed.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. All columns are the opinion of the writer, not of the Highlands News-Sun.