Learning to read
Parents, is your second or third grade kiddo becoming a good reader? Developing a large sight vocabulary is a big factor. For future success in school it’s necessary.
10 Truths About Learning to Read
Truth 1 – Reading is a skill and needs practice.
Truth 2 – A child’s reading is most apt to flourish when he or she has the undivided attention of someone who can help and encourage him.
Truth 3 – Home is the natural place for reading.
Truth 4 – In order to develop fluency in reading there must be abundant practice in easy reading.
Truth 5 – Let children hear what they are learning to read.
Truth 6 – A child needs to be reading interesting language that makes sense.
Truth 7 – Children generally become better in word recognition the more frequently they see the word.
Truth 8 – Children have so much to learn that they need all the repetition they can get.
Truth 9 – The child learns by doing. Learning under conditions of practice and over learning is of crucial importance to poor readers.
Truth 10 – It’s important to read to children but even more important to read with them.
It’s worth the effort.
Gordon Rose
Former Woodlawn Elementary School teacher
Sebring