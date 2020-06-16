We all need people in our lives to support us. These people might be friends, family or even just people you see on a regular basis, such as co-workers. It’s been many months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, however the number of outbreaks continues to rise, meaning all of our social circles, and consequently our support systems, have probably become quite small.
A way that some have chosen to deal with this issue is to choose six or less people to continue seeing as we navigate our way through the virus. There is also the idea that single family households will now be able to form support bubbles with one other single family household. This might throw some back to their MySpace days when nominating top friends was an important social move that could cause a ruckus with friends quickly. And, since this list is unchangeable, I predict there are similar reactions when the news is being broken under these circumstances.
This is a way to add more flexibility in accommodating social situations that weren’t possible when the coronavirus initially broke out. Which means we’re on the way to easing up on social distancing rules. Not only that, but it’s also a way for individuals to maintain their support system through extremely difficult times. However, when thinking about who I might put on my own list I realized choosing between important people in your life is tougher than I initially thought.
Of course, many might start out by listing their parents or significant others, however my mother lives out of the county and my father and I’s schedule almost never lines up since I went back to work. Moving on to friends, it really makes you think about all the times you hangout with your friend plus one of their friends. Meaning that you have to take into consideration friends of friends when trying to work out social gatherings.
Along with negotiating social rules, we must also consider the kinds of people we are allowing around us during this delicate time. Individuals must choose their support circle knowing that these people will continue to abide by social distancing rules until the outbreaks begin to slow. Even though we’re beginning to open non-essential businesses, following social distancing rules ensures that everyone involved is able to remain safe.
The lockdown rules are starting to relax, which means good things for all of us. We can try to return to some semblance of normal by partaking in social activities we have been missing out on for some months. Having meals with others, movie and game nights, and even activities like communal gardening or hiking are becoming possible once again. But as the rules begin to relax I think it is still important for us all to remain aware of who we come into contact with, as well as continuing to follow social distancing rules set forth by the CDC. Nonetheless, I’m sure we will all be pleased to start socializing with others soon.