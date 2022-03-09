The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) held their monthly Artist Reception on Saturday March 5th. As always, the public is welcome and there is no charge to attend. You can browse, enjoy a snack and meet the artist.
There was a large group attending the new exhibit, which is very unique, unlike anything I have even seen before. You can still view the exhibit during the month of March. Please check their website or Facebook page for days and hours of operation.
Jim specializes in creating unique, one of a kind, antique window art. His passion is searching for old wooden windows from all over the country and turning them into beautiful works of art that can be admired and gazed through, once again.
He studied architectural design, but discovered true art was what he enjoyed. When his artwork overtook the walls of his home, he decided to start sharing and selling it. After a few art shows in his former home town, he realized he could retire and enjoy creating his art full time.
“This is actually my first solo show,” said Leary. “I’ve been doing this for about 40 years and am inspired by Marcel Duchamp.
“I’ll put some windows on the wall and try to visualize what to do with them. It can take days or even weeks. I used to do large windows, but decided to cut them down into single panes as they were too large for art work in most homes.”
Leary says he does have a video on YouTube called “Jim Leary, Window Artist”.
“This guitar is called Memphis as I received it from a couple in a Starbucks parking lot in Memphis. I am the only one that touches the pieces I create. I carved the wood block detail on this guitar piece.”
One of Leary’s favorite works is one he did with another local artist, Beverly Marshall. It’s called “Tango”.
Sharon and Herb Rudolph were browsing the exhibit. Sharon was looking at “Green, Green, Green”. “I really like the design with the leaves and the colors. It even has a little broken window inside.”
Robbie Smith and friend Melody Szepetyk were looking at “Cheers” and “VII”.
“All of his works are so neat,” said Smith. “I already have five or six of his pieces”.
“I like the way he takes whatever and puts it together in an art form,” said Szepetyk.
Past HCA President Fred Leavitt was there with his wife Gail. “I think his work has shown a lot of growth and is more sophisticated. He demonstrates a lot of depth and is somewhat mysterious too.”
Trish Meckstroth, who already has some of Leary’s works, purchased ‘Upon this Rock’. Leary also sold ‘It’s a Jungle’ and ‘God’s Promise’.
This is a very unique and interesting exhibit, very different from the usual. Leary says his favorite part of being an artist is ‘seeing what no one else can see’. His unique creations show he does exactly that.
To view the exhibit or to learn more about the monthly artist receptions, please visit the HCA website at http://www.heartlandculturalalliance.org or to their Facebook page at https://www.heartlandculturalalliance.org/.