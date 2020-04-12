Merriam-Webster defines emergency as “an unforeseen combination of circumstances or the resulting state that calls for immediate action.” There is no doubt the coronavirus has attacked us with such circumstances. Now we must leave it to our medical experts to guide our policy makers. Working together, they lay out the safest, most expedient plans based on researched knowledge of the day. We all — Independents, Conservatives, Liberals — must listen to and support them, putting the good health of our country at the forefront.
A few TV “reporters” have stated that President Trump should stop his briefings to the public because he is lying. But I’ve also heard many more folks say they very much appreciate our president and members of his Task Force for keeping us up to date, and responding honestly to the myriad questions asked of them at those briefings. After all, being well-informed can only help us to get through this overwhelming situation.
And we are wise enough to acknowledge that as medical research, testing, and clinical trials continue, as well as treatment and logistics, there likely will be course adjustments. Just as a ship’s captain consistently navigates based on new/updated information about currents, wind, visibility, etc., so, too, are the medical and government leaders following the safest and most effective route based on the most recent findings, to bring us out of this viral storm. As our leaders adjust the sails in response to new information, it does not mean previous information was a lie; it simply means we have better data now. To profess otherwise is an egregious hindrance, not only to those stricken with the virus, but to all those staying the course and doing their part to get us out of this storm.
Millie Anderson
Sebring