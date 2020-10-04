Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
Are you ready to leave the hustle and bustle of city life behind? This picturesque two-story farmhouse is ideally situated on five acres of fully fenced land not far from State Road 66, about halfway between Sebring and Zolfo Springs. Imagine lounging under the ceiling fans in the shade of the wrap-around front porch, watching your dog zip around the inner yard while your farm animals graze out in their pasture. The entire property is surrounded by wide open spaces.
Step through the nine-foot tall double door entry of this 2009-built masonry home and you’ll note the same nine-foot doorways throughout, along with fine details like recessed lighting, upgraded plumbing and electrical fixtures, and wide plank hardwood flooring.
You’ll see a powder room to one side of the entry and formal dining room to the other. A few steps forward brings you into a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and wood burning stone fireplace.
A breakfast nook is tucked away to the rear of the kitchen with French doors opening onto a cozy back porch. The masterfully crafted kitchen features white shaker-style cabinets, classic black granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a convenient island prep space.
Notably, the downstairs primary suite has bay windows, plenty of space for lounge chairs, and a roomy walk-in closet. The en suite primary bathroom has an upscale appeal with its skillful tilework, seamless dual vanity recessed sinks, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, large walk-in shower and separate soaking tub.
The carpeted staircase is crafted of solid oak with white balusters and leads up to an open hallway overlooking the downstairs living area. The second-story houses two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and a bonus room that can serve as a home office or designated play room.
The home’s indoor utility room is complete with plenty of cabinetry and a utility sink. The attached two-car garage is greatly oversized with plenty of space for vehicles, shop area, toy storage, etc. A long-lasting metal roof was installed in 2018, which pairs well with the home’s low-maintenance siding. The acreage is separated into two distinct areas: a wire-fenced outer pasture with an inner perimeter of post and board fencing surrounding the home itself for a distinct yard space. The long driveway is gated and there is a pond located inside the pasture.
There is much to be appreciated about the style of this modern farmhouse and the attention to detail given both inside and outside of this gorgeous home. Don’t wait! It’s time to come see your new home!
This home is at 6307 Johnston Road in Zolfo Springs. It is listed with Lazaro Martinez with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. Contact him by cell at 863-458-0532 or at the office, 863-304-8795, or email him at listwithlaz@gmail.com.