Just the other day it happened again. A couple who had seasonally spent their winters in our sunny region for many years made the decision to pick up stakes and head back north. That’s right, I said they were flying back to their former state and planned to stay there permanently.
More and more I’m hearing how our seasonal residents are making the choice to skip their winter holiday in the sunshine. The reasons are varied. Some related how they missed seeing their grandchildren during the coronavirus restrictions and decided being near was preferable to far away. Others felt they are getting older and want to be able to move based on their choice, not chance. Quite a few mentioned being closer to their adult children just makes more sense now. The inability to freely travel during 2020 has reverberated through residency choices.
Before you start rejoicing about less traffic and restaurant wait times, let’s think about what a mass departure could mean for our community. Years ago, when we first moved to this area there were few dining options, no coffee shops and even less “to do” than folks lament about today. With local businesses struggling to find employees, I worry what a precipitous drop in population might do in this region.
Winter visitors and residents spend money and keep things growing, expanding and if not thriving, at least surviving. Ask any business owner about summer doldrums and it will be clear snowbirds are a necessary piece of our local economy. While new industry is moving in to provide an economic boost, I don’t think we can afford to lose any financial gain. Every dollar counts, doesn’t it?
While I haven’t seen the empty roadways indicating our seasonal folks have departed, I wonder what mid-November will look like around here. I hope our warm, comfortable climate will continue to draw cold-weary northerners. We need them to buy homes, shop, dine and spend so that all the amenities we currently enjoy remain open. I personally like having a variety of eateries and shopping options. Of course, there is always room for improvement, but I’d hate for my current favorites to close shop or reduce operating hours as we commonly saw during summers years ago.
The other part of this equation is the loss of fellowship and friendship. Many of these winter residents fill a part of our community through part-time work, volunteerism and service. Just think of your favorite non-profit without winter residents helping. Many of our churches also rely on snowbirds to help with programming and serving. These are members of our community – just not vacationers – and most get involved, sharing their gifts and talents as they embrace their winter residency.
Losing our seasonal friends is a real bummer on a social and financial level. Not only will I miss their presence personally, but the loss of their contributions worries me. This is a great community and we’ve been here for decades now. Having the presence of many of our local businesses is great and traffic, while complained about because, well, we can, doesn’t mirror that of our more populous regions such as Lakeland, Kissimmee, Tampa or Orlando.
Travel safe and here’s hoping winter migration will include our wave of seasonal visitors returning once again.