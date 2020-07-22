LAKE PLACID — Laura Megan Lebel, 31, of Lake Placid was arrested on Sunday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She is now facing charges of trespassing of occupied conveyance, two counts of burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed, armed burglary of a conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, three counts of larceny petit theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and smuggling contraband into a detention center. Lebel is being held at the Highlands County Jail on a $28,000 bond.
According to the arrest report, deputies were called to Daisy Lane in the Sun n’ Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid for a suspicious vehicle. They found Lebel in her parked car at the victim’s residence. Lebel said she was trying to “capture” a male who was in a truck but she was unsuccessful. The report said she was “inconsistent” with statements.
Deputies found illegal drugs in Lebel’s car after getting permission to search it. Lebel was made aware of her Miranda rights. The report goes on to say that Lebel took a wallet, valued at about $50, from a vehicle. The victim told deputies he wanted to press charges.
In an “unsecured” vehicle, Lebel allegedly took two firearms valued at $1,000 and a $25 knife. The firearms were found in bushes at a residence on Daisy Lane.
At another home, Lebel allegedly took a $100 Bluetooth from another car. At the same residence, the report stated, Lebel took off “removed her articles of clothing” and went swimming while the residents were inside sleeping. They told deputies they heard a noise but chalked it up to their son returning from work.
Most of the items were in the suspect’s car and were returned to the owners.