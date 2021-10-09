SEBRING — Sebring lost a man who did pro bono legal work on a handshake, had a talent for litigation and who gave full devotion to his wife and children.
Scott LeConey, local attorney, died on Sunday. He was in his early 50’s and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.
“It just shocked us. It came out of nowhere. I had to pick my jaw up off the ground,” said Brandon Craig, partner in the firm of Ables, Craig & LeConey. “It breaks all our hearts.”
Craig said LeConey was “extremely involved” in his family, whether playing games, working on homework with his daughters or cooking for the family.
“He loved to cook,” said attorney Bob Swaine, who roomed with LeConey at law school in the late 1990s. “He was a dearly devoted family man.”
Swaine said LeConey had a hearty laugh and became more gregarious later in life.
“Maybe that’s what marriage and kids does to everybody,” Swaine said.
It probably also did not hurt that LeConey, while serving in the U.S. Army in the mid-1990’s, survived a Jeep wreck while doing drug interdiction in South America, Swaine said. A sniper killed the driver, and after surviving that, it seemed, LeConey was not worried about other things, especially not the Florida Bar exam, Swaine said.
LeConey did well, and was a tremendous litigator, according to both Craig and Swaine. It just seems to Swaine that LeConey had a better perspective after South America and didn’t let lesser things bother him as much.
Joel Crosby, for whom LeConey was doing business-related legal work, remarked that LeConey was doing the work pro bono on a handshake without talk of a fee.
“He said, ‘We’ll worry about that at the end,’” Crosby said. “I didn’t even have to put a dime out.”
“He’s always been loyal and generous,” said family friend Kevin Roberts, a county commissioner, Champion for Children founder and chairman of the board for that organization. “He was generous, helpful and kind.”
Roberts said Tuesday, during that County Commission meeting, that LeConey often did pro bono work for people, even outside of his usual area of practice, such as family law advice to members of Roberts’ family when they had difficulties.
Roberts’ family had often seen LeConey at family gatherings, not because of any family relation but because of friendship to the extended family.
Roberts said it was in church Sunday, Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring, when he learned that fellow church member LeConey had died. It came as more of a shock, Roberts said, given LeConey’s relative young age.
“We’re realizing we don’t know the time or date,” Roberts said. “We always think death is down the road. It shocks everybody. His loss is a big void for my family and those who know him.”
LeConey, a member of the Florida Bar since Sept. 21, 2000, and a 2000 graduate of Florida State University College of Law, has been a partner with Ables, Craig & LeConey law firm in downtown Sebring since 2018.
“Scott (LeConey) handled all the litigation here,” Craig said.
In addition to talent in the courtroom, he was an avid golfer, according to both Craig and Swaine, who said LeConey had a “Texas wedge” way of playing that kept the ball close to the ground and out of the wind. Craig said LeConey loved all kinds of sports, but golf was the big one.
Swaine also remembers LeConey as an avid outdoorsman who like to hunt various types of game. Craig also said LeConey’s family dearly loved vacationing on the Gulf Coast, especially around Anna Maria Island.
“We miss him sorely,” Craig said.