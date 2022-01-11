SEBRING — Jason McKay Lee, 36, of Sebring, was arrested and booked into the Highlands County Jail on Thursday after he turned himself in. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted Lee’s face on social media and stated he was not a licensed contractor and was taking deposits for jobs without completing any work.
Lee is facing five counts of fraud for falsely identifying himself as a contractor and five counts of larceny grand theft. He was released the same day on a $7,500 bond. HCSO is asking anyone who hired Lee or his company, Trinity Aluminum, and had incomplete work to call them at 863-402-7200 and get a report made. The suspect does not have a business relationship with Lee Aluminum & Construction in Lake Placid or Bobby Lee Aluminum in Avon Park.
According to the HCSO warrants, Lee began taking deposits for remodeling jobs for bathrooms, plumbing, screen rooms, etc. in April of 2020 ($4,000), twice in June 2021 ($2,000 and $1,400), July 2021 ($3,000) and October 2021 ($800). Lee told these five victims he required a deposit for materials. The deposits ran from $800-$4,000 and totaled $11,200. Although Lee resides in Sebring, per the reports, all of the known victims live in Lake Placid.
The victims stated the work was never started and were given excuses as to why by Lee. When they asked for the deposit back, he would not respond.
On Dec. 16, a detective met with Lee. That part of the reports is redacted. The victims have still not received their deposits back and the work has not been started.
On Jan. 4, the detective noted an “extensive” search with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations site for a contractor’s license for Lee or Trinity Aluminum and got negative results.