SEBRING — The Palms of Sebring celebrated its residents November birthdays with a party on Wednesday and two special ladies came to eat cake. Cathleen “Sissy” Lee and Imogene Murphy were the honored guests.
While Lee celebrated an astonishing 106 laps around the sun, Murphy was the spring chicken at 86-years-young. Both women were smiling and enjoying their friends and family, along with staff who came to visit and have cake. The cake was beautifully decorated, there were no candles as there are probably fire codes to comply with. Lee was easy to spot as she wore a sparkly tiara.
The party was on Lee’s actual birthday of Nov. 10, 1915, whereas Murphy’s birthdate is Nov. 17, 1935. Activities Director Sharon Reynolds and other attendees told funny stories about shenanigans the women have been up to. Reynolds said Lee’s secret to longevity was peanut butter and pointed to the mega 18 Reese’s peanut butter cups present in front of her. Also, Lee loves avocados.
One woman shared someone once asked Lee how many children she had. Lee never married or had children. Lee didn’t answer right away because she felt it was nobody’s business. She would later tell the person who asked she had 10 children from different fathers. The guests laughed and shook their heads.
Murphy said that they were both born in their homes and are friends. Johnny Lee, Sissy’s nephew noted that 106 years ago World War I was taking place.
Chaplain Cecil Hess played the piano, and everyone sang “Happy Birthday” before cutting the cake. It was a lively rendition with many voices joining in from the party-hat wearing guests.
Betty Anne Lee, Sissy’s niece-in-law, said she has been at the Palms for eight years and still lives independently. Lee gets around great with her walker and likes walking. Lee is a devout Christian and credits God for her long life.
Lee had two parties as some family came in from Missouri and took her to the Olympic to celebrate. After all, you only turn 106 once.