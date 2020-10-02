With vote-by-mail ballots already coming in for the Nov. 3 elections, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said a remaining concern is disinformation on social media and other platforms.
Lee said Wednesday that security has been installed and updated against Russian and other outside cyber interference. Vote-by-mail procedures have been in place for years. Even coronavirus procedures are ready at precincts, including personal protective equipment for poll workers and social distancing requirements for voters.
But bad information from outside sources worries Lee.
“This is very real. We see it all the time,” Lee told members of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors.
“When we talk about foreign interference, it’s important to distinguish between actual direct threats and attempts to intrude upon our networks and our elections infrastructure, which do occur every day,” Lee said. “But the second and different threat of interference is in the form of misinformation and disinformation. Because what we do to combat those two things is very different.”
The need to address such misinformation requires the public being educated to differentiate incorrect messages they get through social media from accurate information they get from local election officials, the Florida Department of State or federal agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, Lee said.
“If you get information in your Facebook feed that election day has been moved to Wednesday, or that your precinct is closed and you have to drive 30 minutes away, this is the type of information we want to encourage all Floridians, don’t get it anywhere but your supervisor of elections office,” Lee said. “That’s the place to go for information about your precinct and information about how to vote.”