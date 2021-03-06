SEBRING — Famed country music singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood will perform his legendary “God Bless the USA” during pre-race ceremonies for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday, March 20.
While he is best known for writing and performing “God Bless the USA,” which was first released as a single in 1984, Greenwood has landed more than 30 songs on Billboard’s country singles chart, including 20 Top 10s and seven No. 1 hits.
His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands,” “She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin,” “Fools Gold,” and “Mornin Ride.” He also has recorded several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy,” “IOU” and “To Me,” a duet with Barbara Mandrell.
Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music (1983), two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association (1983 and 1984) and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance (1985) for “I.O.U.” The CMA also named “God Bless the USA” its Song of the Year in 1985.
“God Bless the USA” went far beyond what Greenwood expected when he wrote it in the back of his tour bus in 1983. The song has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003) giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It was also No. 1 on the pop charts after 9/11. In addition, CBS News voted “God Bless the USA” the most recognizable patriotic song in America.
In addition to performing “God Bless the USA” during pre-race ceremonies, Greenwood will also sing the national anthem just minutes before the start of the 69th running of one of the world’s great sports car races.
Other dignitaries invited to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring include Grand Marshal Thomas “Flash” Gordon, a Major League Baseball great and Highlands County native, and Dr. Derek Lambert, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Sebring, who will deliver the invocation.
On-track action for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts begins with practice on Thursday, March 18. Qualifying streams live on IMSA.com starting at 11:10 a.m. ET Friday, March 19. The live, flag-to-flag race telecast begins on NBCSN at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, switching to the NBC Sports App at noon and returning to NBCSN at 7 p.m. through the race conclusion. The entire telecast also streams live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. IMSA Radio coverage is available on IMSA.com and SiriusXM Radio.
Tickets for the entire Sebring SportsCar Week, running March 13-20, are available at sebringraceway.com.