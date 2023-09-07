Sept. 10 marks the peak of the Atlantic Basin hurricane season. As if on cue, the tropics are brewing up storms that could have impacts for the United States. While the Big Bend area of Florida is recovering from Hurricane Idalia, the National Hurricane Center is busy watching more areas of concern, in particular Tropical Storm Lee.
Lee, is slated to become a very dangerous hurricane by the weekend, per the Wednesday update from NHC. The early morning update tracked Lee’s center some 1,265 miles east-southeast of the northern portion of the Leeward Islands. Lee was heading west-northwest at 14 mph. NHC keeps it on this track for the net seven days.
NHC anticipated Lee to become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday night. Lee’s maximum sustained winds were 70 mph, doubling since the previous morning at 35 mph. A Category 1 hurricane has minimum sustained winds of 74 mph to 95 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.
Meteorologist Austin Flannery with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said conditions in the Atlantic were favorable for Lee to intensify with warm water in excess of 80 degrees, plenty of moisture and low wind shear will be like kindling to the storm.
Lee could be a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as early as Friday. By Saturday, the hurricane could be at Category 4 strength. Category 4 storms are catastrophic with sustained winds of 130-156 mph.
Where it will go is the big question and meteorologists are watching and tracking it closely. Forecasters are saying it is too early to tell where Lee will end up and what impacts he will have. Lee’s path will be directed by an area of high pressure. The Bermuda High will steer Lee westward toward the United States or eastward to possibly skirt the north-eastern seaboard or possibly, keep him out to sea.
Either way, the U.S. could see impacts from the storm in the form of heavy surf and riptides. Those in the Leeward Islands and the east coast of the U.S. should be tracking Lee.
Flannery said people should keep their supplies stocked and their plan in place. For more on hurricane preparedness visit floridadisaster.org.