Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend.

 COURTESY/NOAA

Sept. 10 marks the peak of the Atlantic Basin hurricane season. As if on cue, the tropics are brewing up storms that could have impacts for the United States. While the Big Bend area of Florida is recovering from Hurricane Idalia, the National Hurricane Center is busy watching more areas of concern, in particular Tropical Storm Lee.

Lee, is slated to become a very dangerous hurricane by the weekend, per the Wednesday update from NHC. The early morning update tracked Lee’s center some 1,265 miles east-southeast of the northern portion of the Leeward Islands. Lee was heading west-northwest at 14 mph. NHC keeps it on this track for the net seven days.

