On Feb.14 (a letter writer) wrote "The Left knows that Trump did not incite the behavior that took place on Jan. 6th at the Capitol." (The writer) obviously did not watch the trial. The Left and most of the Right knows that he did.
On Feb. 13th, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump "practically and morally responsible" for his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charge of inciting the melee. He then went on to say that he should be held criminally responsible.
Tony Teets
Lake Placid