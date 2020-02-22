By the time you read this, I will have further evidence that I’m not a sane individual. This requires some explanation, so read on.
I will be in Las Vegas, attending a writing workshop. This alone does not qualify me for insanity, except that writers are a little crazy by definition. But there is something else going on the weekend I am there.
One thing I didn’t know about Vegas is that there is some kind of running event almost every weekend. One of them takes place while I’m there, called The Color Run. It is so named because at the end of the race people get to throw colored powder at you. I am not kidding.
Anyway, one of my workshop buddies mentioned the 5K run and asked if anyone wanted to participate. Another attendee checked and found out you could walk it and it wasn’t timed.
This is where the insanity started. I asked how fast she was planning on walking. She thought she could do the 5K (3.2 miles for most of us) in about an hour.
“Three miles in an hour? That doesn’t sound too hard,” I thought.
OK, stop laughing out there. I know better now.
Before we go on, I must confess that I am not one that is an exercise lover. I write, which for me means sitting down a lot. Most of my exercise normally consists of navigating Walmart, which can give me a lot of steps if my Fitbit isn’t lying.
Despite the previous paragraph, I decided I would give this 5K a shot. Crazy? Yes.
It occurred to me last week that maybe I should practice walking before the actual event. With Google’s help Don and I determined that from our house to the end of our road was .6 miles. A round trip was therefore 1.2 miles, something that would be a good start for couch potato me.
So early one morning I got up, dressed for the occasion, and took off walking. My body, not used to this intense of activity, set up a protest. Unfortunately for it, I overruled discomfort and plodded on.
When I finished, sweaty and sore, I checked my time and realized I was walking a lot slower than three miles an hour.
Subsequent days improved my time, but not enough. Panicking, I messaged the gal who’d brought the walk/run to my attention. Should I drop out? What if I took too long? Maybe I was stupid for even trying this?
Her response was warm and encouraging. No, I shouldn’t drop. I should just give it my best shot. Yay that I was training, even if I did start late. It was all good.
Encouraged, I continued to walk, and promptly strained a tendon, which meant some downtime at my husband’s direction (when you’re married to a doctor, they tend to do stuff like that). But I’ve continued to work at it and armed with a walking cane (in case the tendon acts up again) I plan to be at the starting gate, bright and early on Saturday morning.
Will I finish? Don’t know. Depends on how I do. Right now, my goal is not to embarrass myself. If that means bowing out early, that’s what I’ll do.
So next week I’ll tell you all about my experience at my first 5K. Until then, be well, and save a seat on the couch for me.