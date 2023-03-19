SEBRING — A left turn resulted in another crash at midday Friday on U.S. 27.
Fortunately, according to Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on the scene, no one was seriously hurt.
Deputies on scene said they shutdown all northbound lanes of travel while Highlands County Fire Rescue did road cleanup. After that, the road reopened, approximately 30 minutes after the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office received the call at 12:18 p.m., and arrived at 12:20 p.m. to a two-car crash at U.S. 27 northbound and Whisper Circle, the entrance to Whisper Lake Mobile Home Park.
Deputies on scene said a dark blue Dodge Journey, in the southbound left-turn lane, attempted to turn into Whisper Circle in front of a northbound burgundy Buick Century, in the inside lane.
The impact heavily damaged both cars’ front ends. It spun the Dodge 270 degrees, where it stopped in the entrance of the road, facing south.
The Buick continued northeast, landing in the ditch, facing sideways toward a utility pole.
Traffic started flowing again by 12:50 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 1 p.m.
People who frequent that portion of U.S. 27 have given accounts of close calls and violent, sometimes deadly crashes at Whisper Circle, a spot where traffic can turn left off of and onto the highway, as well as across directly from Whisper Circle to an access to Frontage Road on the west side of U.S. 27.
Both northbound and southbound traffic have no traffic signals between the Sebring Parkway/Schumacher Road intersection and the Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard/Valerie Road intersection.
Professionals who have worked at Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, a vision clinic on the corner with Whisper Circle, have reported having close calls with fast-moving traffic while trying to leave and turn south.
Those that haven’t avoided wrecks, sometimes by inches, have been hit and knocked into the ditches on either shoulder or rolled over onto the median or pavement.
County officials have announced that the Florida Department of Transportation has plans to close this and other similar non-signalized intersections to cross-traffic, putting in curbed left-turn lanes that only allow traffic to leave the highway.
Vehicles wanting to head south, eventually, would have to turn north then find a place to make a U-turn. Northbound vehicles from the other side would have to head south, then make a U-turn north.
In the meantime, public safety officials are asking people to take extra caution at median crossovers. Do not pack the median with cars, which blocks everyone’s view of traffic, and turn left or cross only when it’s fully clear to do so.