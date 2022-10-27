SEBRING — Three of Sebring’s well-known court officials were honored for their work and dedication to the local judiciary.
First, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who just completed two years as the chair of the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges, was honored for her work overseeing operational questions from her fellow judges in the 10th Judicial Circuit, which includes Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
The past two years have been challenging, with changing rules regarding virtual court appearances by defendants, lawyers and judges. Cowden displayed great teamwork and communication by interpreting new operational procedures to her fellow judges “deliver prompt and fair access to justice.”
Second, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who tells pools of prospective jurors about his family’s life in Cuba to underscore the importance of America’s judicial system, was honored for judicial excellence. He was given the Hispanic Excellence Award by the Third Annual Florida Jurist gathering on Sept. 15.
“Judge Estrada was recognized for his support and contributions to the legal and Hispanic community,” the award presenters said.
Estrada, who was among only seven winners in the state, salutes his parents and other relatives who escaped Cuba for urging him to enter law school.
“Why did I become a lawyer?” Estrada told a reporter in 2021. “Francisco and Ida Estrada, my parents. From an early age, my parents urged me to go into public service and the law.”
He talks of their life before America.
“My mother’s whole side of the family got stuck behind after the revolution, except for her brother,” Estrada said during the same 2021 interview. “My mother never laid eyes on her parents again. Their youngest grandchild was born in the U.S.; they could never meet him. She told me, ‘You don’t understand how lucky you are.’”
Third, the 10th Judicial Circuit Professionalism Committee awarded court translator supervisor Denise Wilcox the 2019 Justice Achievement Award, a prestigious and well-deserved recognition, according to committee members.
The award is given to the employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty, which Wilcox does, ensuring that translators who speak French, Spanish, Creole, Czech, and even Chinese are on hand, sometimes at a moment’s notice if lawyers don’t let her know in advance.
She’s always cheerful, even when she has to hustle between courtrooms in different counties on some days. She also handles hearing devices and ensures she has extra translators when non-English speaking defendants must follow what is said during their trials.