SEBRING — The Special Events team at Tanglewood is pleased to present a special performance of ‘Legends of Rockabilly’ on Sunday, Oct. 30. The show starts at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door of the Tanglewood Clubhouse with the event open to the public. The cost is $25 and the front gates of Tanglewood will be open for attendees.

