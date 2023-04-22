Sixty-one motorcycles roared through the City on the Circle on Thursday afternoon. Some 100 bikers and passengers participated in the American Legion Riders In-State Unity Ride to raise awareness and funds for Project VetRelief Suicide Prevention Initiative.
Three routes – Pensacola, Jacksonville, and Kissimmee – would eventually cruise their way to Clearwater at the OCC (Orange County Choppers) Roadhouse and Museum. The celebration at the end of the ride included food and music. One lucky person’s name would win a new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Barracuda Harley Davidson in Clearwater gave the Riders the new motorcycle at cost and the group sold chances to win for $20.
When the bikers were in Sebring, they stopped at American Legion Post 74 for a check to benefit Project VetRelief. After leaving Post 74, the bikers fueled their bikes and then themselves at Post 69 in Avon Park.
“This is to support suicide prevention,” Legion Riders Chair Jim Wineland said. “We have a coalition of 30 different partners all over the state. Then, we have 10 strategic partners that we fund.”
The partners provide resources that veterans need.
Last year, the Riders raised $217,000 and the year previous they raised $355,000.
“Right now, we are on track to beat that record,” Wineland said. “The support system usually runs about $200,000 a year that we allocate to our 10 strategic partners and they have to tell us what they do with the money.”
The ride is always done the same week in April each year. For more information or to donate visit Floridalegion.org, go to “Legion Riders,” then “Events” and pick “In-State Rally.”