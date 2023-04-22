Sixty-one motorcycles roared through the City on the Circle on Thursday afternoon. Some 100 bikers and passengers participated in the American Legion Riders In-State Unity Ride to raise awareness and funds for Project VetRelief Suicide Prevention Initiative.

Three routes – Pensacola, Jacksonville, and Kissimmee – would eventually cruise their way to Clearwater at the OCC (Orange County Choppers) Roadhouse and Museum. The celebration at the end of the ride included food and music. One lucky person’s name would win a new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Barracuda Harley Davidson in Clearwater gave the Riders the new motorcycle at cost and the group sold chances to win for $20.

