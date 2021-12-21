LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 wants a new sign, but the Town Council told them to reapply with the support of the town’s planning staff.
Post 25 Commander Fred Pierce, Vice Commander Pete Ruiz, and Roger Lindberg, the post’s sergeant at arms, attended the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting to discuss the new, modern sign the post needs. It will replace the aging sign the Legion now has on the side of U.S. 27.
“I think they are behind it,” Pierce said after his presentation.
The council, which hopes to prevent light pollution from bright LED advertising signs, urged the Legionnaires to share their sign’s design with the town planning staff. Like many rural Florida counties, Lake Placid doesn’t allow lighted signs with rolling advertisements that create ugly distractions.
The new sign the American Legion wants to install uses LED technology but its message does not change more than once every few days or so.
“It won’t be flashing or anything, we will only change the sign twice a week, it won’t be like Las Vegas,” Pierce said. “We use it to let people know about an upcoming event.”
The 725-member Legion has a large hall at 1490 U.S. 27 that hosts dinners, meetings, New Year’s Eve events, and other celebrations.
The sign is about 40 years old, Ruiz said. “The lights are busted on it; at night you can’t read it.”
Lindberg agrees: “Literally, it’s falling apart. It’s held up with duct tape and electrician’s tape.”
The new sign, which will cost $17,000, has been needed for a long time, Pierce said, but the lodge first pays its other bills.
The Legion provides all kinds of support for thousands of homeless veterans and those with homes, from outreach, to flag ceremonies, to color guards at veterans funerals, to participation in Fourth of July and Veterans Day parades. The Lake Placid Post serves Thanksgiving dinner to first responders and veterans every year.
The lodge can’t wait much longer to replace the battered sign, says Brandi Hayes, the post’s office manager.
“It makes it easier for the members,” she said. “They don’t do a lot of Facebook; they learn what’s coming up by what’s on the sign.”