Recently, the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors requested a change to their operating charter.
They voted to have a request sent to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners to drop their two remaining landowner seats from their board, in favor of popularly-elected seats.
Right now, it’s still in legal review, somewhat. The Highlands County legal department is awaiting a formal request from the Sun ‘N Lake general counsel for a statement of legislative intent.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen needs to put that in front of county commissioners first. Once they approve that, then she has their OK to move forward on making the requested changes to the enabling ordinance.
It’s all in the name of saving time, according to county officials.
County commissioners made a procedural change during their Feb. 7 meeting, approved by consensus during the county attorney legal status report.
According to county officials, county staff found themselves spending a great deal of time and money bringing forward ordinances or revisions to ordinances without first checking to see if the Board was in favor of those changes. It ended up wasting a lot of staff time.
The new process asks commissioners to give their OK to a “statement of legislative intent,” which outlines what kind of research and potential change that staff will bring back later.
According to county officials, this enables staff to vet an idea of concept with the Board before doing any work on it. That way, staff can look over the proposed change and plan for any changes that would occur in staff responsibilities, financial requirements, interlocal agreements or any other unforeseen consequences.
In addition, county commissioners can get prepared for what will come before them.
Sun ‘N Lake supervisors asked their General Counsel David Schumacher at a recent meeting whether or not they will need to hold another landowner meeting and election, to fill the landowner seats that still exist. He gave them a definite “maybe.”
However, according to county officials, they are waiting on his statement of legislative intent request, or if he has delivered it already, they are preparing to bring it to commissioners.
Either way, it’s in process.