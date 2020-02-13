SEBRING — Florida legislators, according to reports out of Tallahassee, have discussed insurance parity with regard to mental health, but have not reached an agreement.
Rep. Emily Slosberg, (D-Delray Beach) has put forth a bill to ensure that health insurance provides equal coverage for mental health conditions. Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park), also chair of the Health Market Reform Subcommittee, has seen the bill, but doesn’t plan to put it to the House floor.
It’s premature, he said, to have a bill to direct companies to comply with the federal laws to provide parity — equal conditions between mental health and other forms of coverage — because not all communities have mental health care providers.
“If there’s no provider in the community, we can’t spend money on providers that we don’t have,” Pigman told the Highlands News-Sun on Tuesday.
He and Slosberg headed up a roundtable discussion Friday between legislators and other officials on the matter, as reported on by FloridaPolitics.com
Slosberg, whose diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder gained her national publicity for working through the condition, has learned the system’s limitations firsthand, FloridaPolitics.com reported.
In an interview with USAToday, Slosberg said health insurance in Florida covers almost all kinds of physical injury equally anywhere, but not mental health.
“When it comes to mental health,” she told USAToday, “there’s no parity. There’s only a few places that will actually cover your mental health. Nobody will take you.”
On Friday, Slosberg talked about suicide attempts and overdoses, noting that insurers spend a small fraction of total health care costs on emergency psychiatric treatment and families end up depleting their life savings to treat loved ones.
Slosberg said that under many insurance plans, treatment is too far away, and other panelists said restricted networks, waiting lists and staff shortages have made things worse, FloridaPolitics.com reported.
House Bill 939, her bill, would call for accountability in the Agency for Health Care Administration, as well as compel compliance with federal law regarding coverage, access, availability and reimbursement by removing blocks to proving the need for psychiatric or substance-related issues, FloridaPolitics.com reports.
Pigman has sought to increase the number of providers in many ways, from trying to remove restrictions on certified practical nurses to allow them to treat patients without having to be under a doctor’s supervision. He also wants to increase the number of peer-to-peer counselors by amending some background check restrictions. Peer-to-peer counselors for ex-convicts, for example, would often be ex-convicts themselves, and would be prevented under current background checks, Pigman said Tuesday.
He told the Highlands News-Sun that his suggestion to Friday’s panel was to find a way to increase the number of providers in any given area.
Some money has already gone to graduate schools to turn out more psychology specialists, he said Tuesday. While that might bring only 25-30 new professionals each year to the 1,000 or more shortage, he said the best way to cover a gap in coverage is to provide more professionals and get them placed in communities.
Until then, he said, he won’t recommend the House hear a bill on accountability in spending.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 7012, presented by Children, Families, and Elder Affairs, proposes to improve suicide prevention efforts at the state level with first-episode psychosis programs and action to close insurance coverage gaps, FloridaPolitics.com reported.
Panelists on Friday said removing stigmas from psychiatric and drug abuse treatment might also help patients get needed help for lifelong conditions.