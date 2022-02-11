SEBRING — Four years ago, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said that his officers, who often issued warnings, would start issuing more traffic tickets.
He said Thursday that increased traffic enforcement hasn’t had the effect he had hoped, and speeding — both in school zones and on roads overall — has increased.
“We have taken steps to increase traffic enforcement over the past few years, but to be honest I don’t think it has made much of an impact,” Fansler said in an email.
Meanwhile, an effort in Tallahassee to curb bad driving has both supporters and critics. Senate Bill 410, en route to the floor of the Florida Senate, would allow local governments to use traffic cameras to catch speeders in school zones.
News Service of Florida reports that the measure made it through the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday after sponsor Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, amended it to limit camera enforcement to just school days at times that school zones are active, with flashing lights warning motorists to slow down.
Those times locally run from approximately 6:45-8:45 a.m. and 1:45-3:45 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Her amendment also lowered the potential $158 fine for traveling 11 mph or more over the school zone limit to $100, News Service reports.
In 2018, Fansler warned motorists that if they decided to speed through his town, or violate traffic laws and put others at risk, they could face a fine of $133 on roads and starting at $156 in a school zone. News Service reports that Rodriguez cited a 2018 study on Wednesday that ranked Florida last of all states for unsafe driving in school zones.
“Twenty of our counties, both rural and urban, received F grades for driving behavior in school safety zones,” she said.
Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, had opposed a state law to allow red-light cameras, News Service reports, and said studies show cameras don’t reduce traffic accidents but punish low-income drivers.
“Most of the people that will be fined by this are not the 1 percent,” Brandes said. “It will be the bottom half that will get half the tickets. And 100 bucks to them is a lot of money.”
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, while stressing the importance of protecting children, News Service reports, also called having cameras “in more places to watch more people” a state-level overreach.
The companion bill, House Bill 189, has not yet been heard in committees.
Meanwhile, back in Lake Placid, Fansler has said that enforcement is just one of the “Three E’s” to traffic safety; the others being engineering and education. Officers, he said, focus on education and enforcement, issuing tickets and warnings and putting out information on new laws.
He has encouraged people to pay closer attention to how they drive, because lives depend on it. He encourages motorists to slow down; signal turns and lane changes; use headlights in fog, rain and low light times of day; obey red lights; wear seat belts, and place children in safety seats. If a driver doesn’t have a child safety seat, they can get one from Sgt. Mostyn Mullins at the Lake Placid Police Department, he said.
He opined Thursday that those who speed and weave through traffic are inconsiderate, putting their time and lives above anyone else’s.
“Traffic enforcement will only help a very small percentage in overall traffic related matters. It is the character of the drivers that needs the most adjustment,” Fansler said Thursday. “If we can change the hearts and minds of drivers, traffic enforcement would be a much easier task.”