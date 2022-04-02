FORT BASINGER — A Lehigh Acres woman died in a crash around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, while others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol press release shows the crash was near the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 721.
FHP stated a woman, 42, of Okeechobee was driving her van north on CR 721 south of U.S. 98. While a female driver, 38, of Lehigh Acres was driving a sedan west on U.S. 98, east of CR 721.
According to the report, the woman in the van failed to “properly” stop for the sign. This caused the front left of the van to hit the front left of the sedan, causing both vehicles to be sent off the roadway into a ditch.
The driver of the van was the sole occupant and had “minor” injuries. The driver of the sedan received only minor injuries as did the 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl. However, the 62-year-old female passenger in the sedan died. Everyone in the sedan was reported to be from Lehigh Acres.
The crash remains under investigation. All drivers and passengers had their seat belts on per FHP.
This is the 14th fatality on Highlands County roads this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. This time last year, there had been eight fatalities on county roads.
FHP does not give out names of those involved in crashes or the make and models of the vehicles until the final reports are signed off on. The process can take weeks to months.