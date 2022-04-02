Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Foggy this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.