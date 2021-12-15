LAKE PLACID — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Leonard would never believe that the Leisure Lakes boat parade they began in 1992 would continue. Last Saturday, the 29th annual parade took place. It started where it always has, at the Stearns Canal and traveled to Lake Carrie.
Bill and Peggy Miller now organize the parade. The boaters toss candy and goodies to those lining the canal to watch the passing decorated boats and pontoons. Parade judges, tongue in cheek, proclaimed that they were not influenced by cash as they choose the winning entries.
The winners were: first place – Carlos and Patti Echegoyen, second place – Toni and Vikki DeRogatis, and third place – Jim and Karen Pierce.
The winners won ”bragging rights” but in an after parade drawing, four of the 13 boat captains won $25 gift certificates from local merchants.
Following the parade, Kisten Smoyer, owner of Lake June Pontoon rentals, demonstrated a hydro hover board in Lake Carrie. She is a champion in the sport.
The evening before the boat parade, more than 150 decorated golf carts gathered at Wildflower Street and Bluebird Avenue in Leisure Lakes to parade through the neighborhood to the delight of all the neighbors viewing from their porches. Other families parked their cars along the route for the kids to see the brightly lit golf carts up close.
The Leisure Lakes community knows how to celebrate the season. Kim Woolley Krueger, who has organized the parade for the past six years, said, “It just keeps growing. We have decorated golf carts not only from Leisure Lakes. They come from all over Lake Placid to join us.”
Robert Coy, 87, was in the parade for his second year. He said, “I worked two weeks decorating my cart.” It had hundreds of lights with three nutcracker characters and a huge snowman.
Taylor and Brody (Santa) Jones, came from Lake Blue with his dad, Russell. The Sexsmiths, Gary and Linda, made it their third parade. They were right in front of Doug and Jamie Klemm with friends Larry and Connor Gegg’s brightly lighted golf cart.
Kids too joined the almost half mile parade. Lake Placid Elementary School students Charlotte and Claire Coyle joined Shelby Parker. They were filled with excitement as a Highlands County Sheriff’s squad car started the parade at exactly 7 p.m.
It was quite a colorful evening of welcoming in the Christmas holiday.