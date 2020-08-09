LAKE PLACID — A volunteer firefighter's family got out of a fire safely Friday night in the midst of a lightning storm that set their home ablaze.
There were no injuries, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family, and the Highlands County Fire EMS Foundation has begun work to help the family fire crews spent the night fighting the blaze along with wind, rain and lightning.
The rain didn't help fight the fire, he said.
"Once it takes hold of a structure, the rain won't make a difference," Bashoor said.
Fire crews got called out at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday from Leisure Lakes Stations 29/30, Lake Placid Station 36, DeSoto City Station 19, Sun 'N Lakes Station 41, along with Emergency Medical Services and Battalion Chief 2.
When crews arrived to the structure fire in the 3200 block of Forest View Avenue near Lake June Boulevard, they found showing through the roof of the home.
A truck in the driveway also sustained major damage. Total loss is set at approximately $200,000.
Fire crews determined lightning was the cause, and rain and lightning poured down for two hours while crews overhauled the fire.
Because of the large loss, the State Fire Marshall's office has been called in to consult.