HIGHWAY PARK — Leon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Highlands County shooting suspects after a high-speed car chase Thursday night.
Leon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Derwin Traevon Callahan Jr., 26, and Naijah Benae Sholtz, 22, after the two fled the late afternoon shooting of a 50-year-old victim on Colmore Avenue in Lake Placid. Callahan, a convicted felon who recently completed a jail term, is charged with attempted first degree murder. Sholtz is facing charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and criminal mischief in Leon County. Callahan will also be charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The events began at 4:15 p.m. when Callahan allegedly shot the man during an argument. The man limped away to a house to hide. Callahan and Scholtz then drove off in a maroon Chevy Cruz, law enforcement officials said.
A Highlands Sheriff’s deputy provided first aid for the victim until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As dozens of residents watched from yards and doorways, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives huddled behind a small, converted school bus, searching the ground and leaning inside the bus. They could be seen interviewing neighbors, some of whom walked away as they approached.
Once detectives learned the identity of their suspects, they alerted law enforcement in surrounding counties to watch for the vehicle.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Leon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Cornwell spotted the car on Interstate 10 in Tallahassee. Sholtz, who was driving the car, exited the highway and when Cornwell put his emergency lights on, she fled. Other deputies got in on the chase, which lasted nearly a half hour. Deputies lay spike strips across the road in the car’s route and it worked, sending the car into a tree. Leon County K-9 Deputy Seth Garrett used his vehicle to pin the car against the tree. Deputies found shell casings they say the two threw from the car during the chase.
Callahan and Sholtz are in jail in Leon County and will be returned to Highlands County to face charges.