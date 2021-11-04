Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 80F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.