SEBRING-- Christian Daniel Leonardo, 30, of Sebring, was arrested on Sept. 25 in Glades County after a car chase from Sebring led to him crashing his vehicle in that county. Leonardo faces separate charges in Glades County and in Highlands County he will face charges of driving with a suspended license, fleeing a law enforcement officer (LEO), aggravated assault on a LEO , leaving the scene of a crash with damage and resisting an officer.
Sebring Police Department officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to Leonardo's residence on Golfview Road because Bartow Police Department was requesting assistance with felony charges. BPD wanted a hold placed on Leonardo if he was found. Dispatch advised SPD Leonardo was known to be hostile, according to the arrest report.
Two officers made contact with someone at the residence who said Leonardo had been “calling him frantically” about Bartow Police Department being “after “ and stated he had done nothing. The report stated Leonardo called the man several times and the man told him if he was innocent to talk to the Bartow officers. Leonardo allegedly told the man if he was stopped by LEO, he was going to “commit suicide by cop.”
SPD officers told Bartow's officer and dispatch about Leonardo's statement and intentions. Some time later the same morning, Leonardo made contact with the man at his residence and told him to put his wallet in a mailbox at a different residence and suggested he might show up there to get it. SPD saw Leonardo in that area and pulled behind him with lights and sirens. Leonardo kept going on U.S. 27 and turned onto Tubbs Road and onto Killarney Drive cul-de- sac.
SPD Ordered Leonardo out of his car, instead of complying, he drove toward a cruiser where an officer was standing. The officer had to move to avoid being hit and allegedly Leonardo deliberately hit the cruiser and drove off. The report states Leonardo's speeds were between 50-85 mph.
Leonardo was followed down U.S. 27 ad stop sticks were deployed to deflate the driver's side tire. Highlands County Sheriff's Office was called in. Leonardo continued down U.S. 27 -bad tire and all down to Lake Placid where stop sticks were deployed again by State Road 70. However, Leonardo kept heading south. The chase was called off at Glades County Sheriff's Office, which was appraised of the situation. Leonardo crashed his vehicle in Glades County and was arrested there.
After Leonardo's charges were dealt with in Glades, he was brought back to Highlands County.