LAKE PLACID — Placid Lakes has a new eatery. Leone’s Gourmet Market has opened its doors at 1979 Placid Lakes Blvd. The building formerly was the home of Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant, which has since moved into the Placid Lakes Country Club.
A few months ago, this business was preparing to open but several setbacks occurred, including the death of one of the owners. But customers can now enjoy the limited menu and deli items being offered. The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and Sunday. On Friday and Saturday nights, they stay until 10 p.m.
The Italian-style restaurant is owned by Leon Haller and his mom, Viana Cohen. While originally from Venezuela, Cohen’s family is mostly of Italian descent. That’s why the recipes she uses are family secrets. Meanwhile, Haller has cooked in places around the world, including Australia and Israel.
So, for now Leone’s offers delicious 14-inch pizzas, custom-made subs, and Cohen’s Italian pasta dishes. The deli display has eight cheeses and 20 Boar’s Head meat selections, plus freshly made salads. Eventually, the outside patio area will be enclosed and a whole menu will be available.
Customers can order by calling 863-531-3891. Or, they can stop in to order and eat at the tables and booths. However, currently there are no waiters or waitresses. Eventually, delivery will be available. The owners ask that everyone be patient — they are taking things step by step.
A bar is coming as well.
The ‘pizza and sub guy’ is Cole Puvogel. He can make pizzas ranging from meat lovers to Hawaii dream, to barbecue chicken pizza, or build your own. Only fresh Mozzarella cheese and ingredients are used, plus ‘lots of love’.
As far as the sub sandwiches, they come hot or cold on bakery delivered hoagies. Try the Leone’s special meatballs one or the Milano’s chicken Parmesan one. Or maybe you’ll prefer a chicken and bacon melt, or even a savory ground sausage sub. Those are hot.
The cold subs are great too, like roast beef, or Italian-style turkey. One that’s straight out of the deli includes Bologna, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. All subs come with your choice of two sauces. For kids, they can get a great peanut butter and jelly or a Nutella.
Momma Cohen is in the exceptionally clean kitchen putting out the pasta dishes – most have Italian names. The Al Alfredo, also known as the Al burro, is created with rich pasta sauce made with butter, Parmesan cheese, and cream. You can add mushrooms and change the name to Fungi Alfredo. There are also spaghetti, macaroni, Tagliatelle, and gnocchi dishes. Meatballs or chicken can be added into the meals as well. Nothing they offer is frozen.
So, to recap, Leone’s Gourmet Market is now open with a limited menu and fresh cheeses and Boar’s Head meats. Pizza, subs, and Italian meals are available for take out or to eat in.
There is currently no wait staff, plus, beer and wine will be coming. A full Italian sit-down menu will be available in the future. But, for now you can enjoy another food source in Placid Lakes, located approximately four miles southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. Mangia, Mangia (Italian for Eat, Eat.)