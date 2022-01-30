SEBRING — Sam Leonor Sr., a man known for building a new hospital for Highlands County in the Sun ‘N Lake subdivision, died peacefully Friday night in North Carolina where he had retired to be near family.
Leonor is best known locally as the former CEO of Florida Hospital Heartland, now AdventHealth Sebring, tasked with the project of building a replacement hospital to Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park. That new hospital, built at 4200 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., has since grown to provide more services and gain top recognition from national organizations.
He was also a devoted family man, whose son also works with AdventHealth as Mission and Spiritual Care Executive at Adventist Health in Los Angeles.
“I have often said that I could not imagine the world without him, his wise counsel, wit, generosity, smile, and his granite solid faith. I also have often said that I want to be like Jesus, but if I can’t reach that goal, I would settle for being like my dad,” Leonor Jr. said of his father in a social media post on Saturday. “I can’t think of any way he could have been a better dad, grandpa, and all-around amazing human. So lovable, and I loved him so very much.”
Dr. Tony Chen remembered Leonor Sr. as a very devoted and caring family man with whom he is grateful for having had the opportunity to work to hire in additional staff and make a safe, successful and seamless transition to the new facility in 1997.
“The rest is history on the much elevated level of quality healthcare close to home and extending the healing ministry of Christ,” Chen said via social media on Friday.
His own social media profile stated that in addition to serving as hospital administrator at Florida Hospital Heartland Division, he was also hospital administrator at Bella Vista Hospital, studied business management at Antillean Adventist University and went to Colegio Adventista Dominicano.
The Carolina Conference of Seventh-day Adventists also expressed communal sadness at his death, as he served as an elder at the Erwin Hills church and was the past president of CRAN, the Carolina Retirees Association. He served the church for 42 years mostly as hospital administrator in different countries in the InterAmerican and North American Divisions, the Conference reported, and also served as union treasurer for the Central American Division.
According to the Conference, Leonor Sr. died between 6-7 p.m. Friday, which family members referred to as a “short and very peaceful transition.”
He was married to Damaris Rivera Leonor and lived Hendersonville, N.C. Some of his grandchildren spoke to him that evening through FaceTime, the Conference reported, as were siblings able to Zoom with him for a few minutes. Family members reportedly sang to him and read many passages from the Bible to him and with him.
Memorial plans have not yet been announced.