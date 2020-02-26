Fifty-two gutless Republican Senators whose whole purpose in "acquitting" the now-crowned king, and self-announced "head law enforcement officer," of the country was to protect their jobs for their next election.
Senator Collins wondered if Trump had now learned his lesson. He certainly has. He learned that he can do whatever he wants and apparently no one can stop him. His recent pardons of 11 different law breakers is a good example. He never questioned their crimes; he questioned the prosecutors and judges for putting them in jail.
After the acquittal he fired at least a dozen people with gumption to speak out about the matter with Ukraine and vows to get more. The latest news now is that the Russians are going to meddle in our elections and support Trump.
Trump blew his stack at the Intelligence Chief that made the comment in a bipartisan meeting. He is not upset that the Russians are going to help him; he is upset that the Democrats were in the meeting, and they might use that against him. How arrogant can the man be? He also got rid of the Intelligence Chief and appointed a political hack with absolutely no background in Intelligence work.
In other words, another yes man in the Oval Office. I don't know how any of this is going to settle down this country with its toxic political issues, but it is not going to be well in the meantime.
Hal Graves
Sebring