SEBRING — Wind lashing the trees, driving rain coming down in sheets and power loss are just a few of the things residents might remember as Hurricane Irma barreled her way through Highlands County five years ago today. Ironically, today is the official peak of hurricane season.
The massive storm was a Category 3 hurricane with a wind field of 400 miles from the center of the storm.
While most of the country celebrates fall in September, Highlands County woke to scorching heat, unaided by air conditioning.
Besides Monroe County, Highlands County was hit the hardest from the storm. Irma is the sixth costliest storm behind Katrina in 2005, Sandy in 2012 and Harvey and Maria in 2017.
Most of the county was without power for days and days. The numbers are ambiguous but between 80 and 99% had been reported as being in the dark.
Statewide, 65% of the state was without power just after the storm passed, or 6.5 million homes and businesses, according to FEMA. Roads were washed out in Placid Lakes and others were impassible because of deep, standing water. Trees and limbs were blown onto roofs, cars, power lines and across roads.
Linemen became our new heroes. People waved at the men and women as they drove by in their trucks with their power logos emblazoned on the doors.
Grocery stores shelves were bare and there was no ice to be found in Highlands County. As soon as ice was delivered, it was sold out as people tried to save the contents of their freezers or keep medications like insulin cool.
The gas situation was bleak in the aftermath as well. Unless it was purchased before the storms (after waiting in long lines) it was not available at the pump once the power was lost.
In Irma’s wake, she left a sea of blue tarps that covered damaged roofs. Evacuees came home to find holes in roofs and trees littering the yard. Sometimes there were roofs from neighbors in their yards. Through Operation Blue Roof, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed 13,370 temporary roofs statewide to mitigate damage. FEMA housed residents in hotels and other temporary housing while they were displaced.
Areas of damage were blamed on tornadoes. The county was hit by the eye wall and her winds were at least 115 mph, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Highlands County farmers felt the squeeze as about 70 percent of the citrus crop was wiped out.
Though we were hot, hungry and in need of shelter, Highlanders learned a few things too. We pulled together and let the common bond unite us.
Rather than let food spoil, restaurant owners pulled out grills and fed those without food. Churches, civic groups and corporations fed the masses with hot meals, which were not common in those early days.
As businesses and some homes gained power, county residents expressed their gratitude to the linesmen by taking their laundry and washing, drying and folding it and returning it to them at Sebring International Raceway. Many of the linesmen were from out of the county and some were from out of state.
Inmates from the county’s jail helped by using chain saws to free roadways of trees. Massive limbs on houses were cut into manageable piles. The county picked up tons of debris which they would eventually get FEMA funds to defray the cost. Neighbors helped neighbors with their homes and properties.
An important law was passed mandating nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and hospitals have generators that could save lives. After a dozen residents died after Irma knocked power out at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, then-Governor Rick Scott put the regulation in place to potentially save lives.
Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the State of Florida Division of Emergency Management fifth anniversary of Hurricane Irma conference.
“Hurricanes can destroy people’s homes and businesses in an instant, which is why we’ve prioritized helping Florida’s communities rebuild stronger in the aftermath of disasters,” said DeSantis. “On the anniversary of Hurricane Irma, I’m proud of the work that we’ve accomplished to improve the resiliency of our communities and equip them to face future storms.”