“It’s easy,” my friend encouraged me. “You can do it.”
I wasn’t so sure since I knew it took dedicated time.
But as I thought about it more, I realized this was the perfect time to learn how to make sourdough bread since COVID-19 restrictions had me mostly homebound.
Next thing I knew, her husband was at the door with a mason jar of starter and instructions. I was excited … and, yet, reading her directions, I realized I would be learning a new language in bread making.
Feed the dough, sour the dough, hooch, a bread pot, folding the dough, etc. I asked questions, obeyed the recipe step by step and applied the lessons till it felt natural to me.
Rolls and pizza could be baked as well. But I knew before I waded in too far, I better stick with baking small round loaves.
This process starts one day and finishes the next. When the starter is bubbly, it is ready to be turned into bread dough. And this begins an overnight resting, waiting and rising time before it’s ready to be fashioned into bread.
When I think of the aroma of freshly baking bread, I would like it now. However, preparation and rising time are necessary to create a delicious loaf of Sour Dough bread.
Sometimes when I urgently pray about something, I long for the answer now. However, seeking God’s will and presenting my request is only just the beginning.
Learning the language of love prepares me to build faith and trust. When that language is more natural to me, I rest in God’s sovereignty for his answer.
I persist in prayer as the Bible teaches. In so doing, there is a precious aroma (like incense … Revelation 5:8) wafting through me that says I am being cared for.
It is said in Colossians 4:12 NKJV that Epaphras, a fellow worker of the Apostle Paul, is “always laboring fervently for you in prayers, that you may stand perfect and complete in all the will of God.”
When baking the dough is complete, a lovely round loaf of nourishing bread can be presented.
As we enter 2021 it is a step by step walk into the unknown. Staying in God’s Word gives us purpose and divine direction.
Psalm 119: 105 says, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”
Be zealous in prayer and your walk sending a sweet fragrance to our Lord. For he is at work to present us faultless before his throne with exceeding joy (Jude 24). Selah