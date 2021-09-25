As a father of four wonderful, grown children, I am well familiar with the trepidations of rearing kids in an uncertain world. Times are continually changing. Sadly, we seem to become more callous, jaded and indifferent with each succeeding generation.
I often long for the days when my children were still in the throes of wide-eyed wonderment. I remember how cleansing and redeeming that one miraculous, priceless gift they walked in, could be.
There were a lot of bad days at one of my former jobs. Twelve-hour rotating shifts, labor-intensive work in sometimes 130-degree heat. Yet, when I would pull into my driveway after my 40-minute commute, and my daughter would run out of the house and leap into my arms, all was right in the world.
Truth be told, those precious few moments made the whole of life worth living. Each one of my children gave me similar reasons to find a reason. All it took was a moment in the presence of that beautiful gift they had. It defied everything that we adults think we know about life and living. It’s something we’ve abandoned long ago. Believing it to be childish. Not for adults.
My children had something unspeakably pure. Your children had it too. That mystery that I am speaking of is called “innocence.”
Recently someone forwarded me a link to a YouTube video. It is profound. I have included a link to it ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQvkLDPqdUw). I highly recommend watching it. I have also included another link to a similar and equally heart-warming story ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=czxxODWMBnc). If you need a reason to smile, please watch them both.
The first video is of a black man and a little white girl, toddler age, sitting together at an airport gate. The child spends approximately 45 minutes with this man as her father watches and video tapes the wonderful display.
The child and the stranger bless each other’s lives. How wonderful a lesson this is, and coming from a child. She has no fear. She doesn’t understand fear. She doesn’t see him as Black. Even if she did, it doesn’t matter. She is seeing the man, not the color of the man. In her beautiful eyes, there is no race. No racial divides. She is giving love and getting love in return.
They share food, they share Snoopy videos, they share their time, their goodness, their lives. The child knows nothing about politics. Through the beauty of her eyes there is no need for such things. Innocence is its own governing body.
It is clear that as adults we have lost the thing that perhaps is most needed. So many of our social ills might be remedied if we were to see as a child sees. In less than two minutes, this little girl taught me more about life than the 60 years I have spent forgetting how to live it.
The lessons we could learn from innocence.