SEBRING — Once again, the Highlands County Master Gardeners volunteers are gearing up for the “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale. The festival is scheduled annually on the third Saturday of November which will be Nov. 20. The festival opens at 9 a.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring and runs until 3 p.m. What started as a plant sale many years back bloomed into a full-scale garden festival four years ago. After two successful runs in 2018 and 2019, COVID-19 brought the prospect of a 2020 festival to a screeching halt. The good news is that it is back and promises to pick up right where it left off.
The Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers have been growing plants throughout the year and some of last year to bring what promises to be a wide selection of butterfly plants, vegetables, edible perennials, succulents, and a variety of unique plants. In addition, the volunteers will sell donated plants from local nurseries.
Vendors will be abundant, and the Master Gardeners are still taking applications for more vendors. Woodworkers, artist, jewelry and candle makers, and a variety of plant vendors will be on hand. Plant and craft aficionados alike should find something interesting and fun. We are also booking musical acts and inviting food trucks to have booths. All and all the festival will be better than ever!
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, email me at the email address at the bottom of this article. You can also stop by the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center Extension office at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring and pick up an application.
Two classes are being developed for during the festival. We will have a course on growing succulents, which will culminate with the participants making and taking home their own dish garden complete with plants, figurines, decorative rocks, and shells. The second course will be on growing orchids. We will have small orchid starts that participants will pot and take home. The orchids will be a hybrid cross between Brassavola R.Br., Cattleya Lindl. and Laelia Lindl. orchids.
Finally, we will have a large raffle and a silent auction at the festival. Donations and sponsorships from the community are welcome. For more information about the upcoming event, call the Extension Office at 863-402-7140. To keep up with horticulture in the Heartland, follow me on Facebook at Hometown Gardener or email me at davidaustin@ufl.edu to be put on our monthly newsletter email list.