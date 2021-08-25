It is time to let Jesus out; out of the Bible and out of the church. Jesus Christ is not a genie or part of some magic act where we only pull Him out when we are in need. After His ascension, Christ sent the Holy Spirit to be with not only His disciples, but all of mankind willing to accept Him into their hearts. The Spirit is not just with us on Sunday when we walk through the church doors, or when we open The Word. No, He is with us all the time. We need to let Him out and watch Him work.
Enter a church on any given Sunday and you will see pews filled, but are the spirits of those seat fillers? We all have hard times, some seemingly more than others. Are you calling upon Jesus on Monday? Thursday? Saturday? If not, why? Why would you confine Him to Sundays only? Do you not know He wants to be with you every minute of every day? He wants to be with you in celebration of good times as much as He wants to be there during your darkest moments.
If you are reading this and think to yourself, “I don’t confine Christ to Sundays or when I open the Bible.” Then I ask you, how often do you read devotions? How often do you pray (when you are not in need)? How many times have you stopped during your day and just gave thanks to the One who gave you all He had?
Letting Jesus out and giving Him the ability to work is essential. We tend to try and work out the problems in our daily lives on our own authority. Try and try as we may, we fail over and over until we surrender the problem to the Problem Solver. The term “Let go and let God” should be a life motto. We are quick to proudly state “In God We Trust” but do we truly mean it? If you do not call upon the name of Jesus daily, the answer is no. We trust when all is going well. But when the chips are down, fear takes over and we go to work. This is the best time to stop and pray, step aside and turn our worries over to Jesus.
Be reminded, in Matthew 11:28-30, Jesus said: “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” At no time did He say, work out all your problems on your own and call me if you need me. No, His first words were “Come to me.” That was first for a reason. We are to come to Him with all our cares, worries, highs and lows. Let Him out and let Him be the biggest part of your life.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .