In the midst of this craziness, Friday was a special day that was overlooked by most Highlands County residents. Friday, May 1, was College Decision Day for our county’s class of 2020.
This particular class had a rather unfortunate ending to their senior year with school moved online ever since late March and they missed out on a lot of senior traditions. They lost their senior prom, final sports games, and their final classes with their favorite teachers. However, the terrible ending that the Class of 2020 had to their senior year should not overshadow the amazing achievements that they boast.
Many of these seniors were recognized on the state level for their athletics and a few were even recognized on the national level for their academics. In terms of their future, the class of 2020 has a lot of promising things going for them. Many were accepted and committed to their dream colleges, others are continuing their athletics on the college level, and some even have chosen to attend some of the most prestigious universities in the world.
Just at Sebring High School, the senior class committed to a wide range of prestigious universities. One of my close friends, Matthew Andrews, decided to continue his education and serve our nation by committing to the United States Air Force Academy. This academy has an extremely rigorous admissions process and only accepts 12 percent of applicants. Another one of my friends, Vaidehi Persad, was accepted into five different universities. She was accepted into University of Florida, University of South Florida, University of Miami, University of Central Florida, and made it into University of California, Berkeley. A fellow soccer lover, Henry Juliano, was even recruited to the i2i International Soccer Academy in the United Kingdom and will continue playing soccer while gaining a college education.
From Avon Park High School, Hassan Javed was accepted into Columbia University along with Rohin Patel from Sebring High School. These two students managed to get into a university that only accepted 7% of applicants.
From Lake Placid and another good friend, Valeria Vega, committed to Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. She even managed to win two scholarships during Lake Placid’s scholarship night.
The Class of 2020 also has two future marines, Ernesto Luberta from Avon Park High School and Brandon Ouellette from Sebring High School. Chase Doty from Sebring High School also was recruited by Minot State University in North Dakota to continue playing football for their team.
Had it not been for the pandemic we are facing, all of these acceptances would have been celebrated in person. There was also no way for me to mention each acceptance to each college. Nevertheless, it does not take away anything from these seniors. They are going to continue their education in order to contribute to society and to secure a stable future for themselves. The road may not be easy, especially in those higher level universities, but they have chosen to continue their education. They will be the leaders of this nation and their futures look nothing short of promising.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.