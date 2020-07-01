“We’re going to church! We’re going to church!” exclaimed our energetic 3-year-old grandson who loved to attend Sunday school and church with us. A reason to celebrate for him!
During COVID-19, we had to put church-going on hold for a time. So, our first drive-in church service was something celebratory.
Remembering our grandson’s long-ago mantra, I raised my hands in the air swaying in my seat as we backed out of the garage saying, “We’re going to church! We’re going to church!”
My husband laughed out loud at the memory.
So many celebrations have had to be put on hold…graduations, sporting events, anniversaries and more. However, most people have found creative ways to still celebrate through computer technology, phones and delivery services which helped compensate for the tangible parties and get-togethers.
Grief accompanies us each day for the many lives lost and the families who suffer. However, we can still choose to celebrate life’s little pleasures and all we have even when our hearts ache.
Hope is reborn when we delight in dependable, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, mountain vistas, ocean waves, flowering trees, nourishing gardens, family, friends, home and faith.
Fourth of July celebrations may be different according to each state’s regulations…caution being the by-word. Especially now that demonstrations and destruction have caused havoc, danger and unsettledness in our nation.
However, the underlying reason for the celebration cannot be taken away from us. So, even in the midst of deprivation and grief, we can find reason to praise God and thank him for his goodness.
When we find our self-reliance isn’t as dependable as we once thought, let’s turn to God and discover his strength and purpose…either for the first time or return to the One who has sustained us all along.
Independence Day, our nation’s birthday, did not come about without much sacrifice and a high cost to our forefathers.
The establishment of a new nation came through severing itself from an earthly power while at the same time declaring dependence on a heavenly one…Almighty God and his purposes.
God’s word is clear. As it says in Psalm 33: 12 NKJV…
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.”
The Psalm goes on to declare how God looks upon all the inhabitants of the earth…how “he fashions their hearts individually” and considers all their works.
As we enter into a reawakening, hopeful celebration for our nation after a time of hardship and chaos, let’s declare with the Psalmist in verse 22,
“Let Your mercy, O Lord, be upon us, just as we hope in you.” Selah