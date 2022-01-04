These past two weeks, myself and thousands of high school students across the nation have been entrenched in the college application system. Most colleges and universities set Jan. 1st as their deadline for regular admissions, but some still give applicants a couple of days extra to submit applications. The Commonapp, Coalition Application, and SSAR have become the most visited sites on our computers and we have described ourselves more times than we could have ever imagined. We have nervously submitted applications to the schools that we have dreamed of attending since we first began thinking about college in our freshman year.
However, during this time, the idea of a trade school often gets overlooked when the majority of high schoolers are applying to traditional four year colleges. By trade school, I refer to the smaller institutions or academies that certify students in more hands-on professions. This includes certifying students to become electricians, welders, mechanics, or other necessary professions.
During this same time period that colleges and universities are collecting applications, we forget that trade schools are still an option for students. It is really a shame that we do because they are in no way below traditional colleges. As a matter of fact, in some instances, trade schools may prove more useful to students of particular majors that offer limited employment upon graduation. A trade school certification that deals with automotive collisions may prove more useful than a bachelor’s degree in gender studies. As a senior, I have noticed how limited the information can be about trade schools and other certification courses. Students do not always have the information to know that trade school is a viable option for them.
For example, as I was speaking with a fellow senior, they told me that they did not intend on going to college after high school. They no longer wanted to continue a traditional education and rather wanted to jump straight into the workforce. When I asked if they planned on getting certified for a trade, they had little information about how to even enroll at one. The worst part about it was the fact that they were a perfect fit for a trade school but they simply did not have the knowledge about it.
At the end of the day, any education is better than no education. As long as a kid is educated in what they are doing and has a way to maintain an income, there is no reason to look down upon them. Especially when it means that a graduating senior can take a shorter time at an institution, receive a certification for a skill, and instantly begin making money in their field. Not to mention in a hot state like Florida, we can appreciate a good electrician or air conditioning repairman.
It would be nice to see in the future, trade schools promote their presence to graduating seniors and let them know that there are options available to them. Simultaneously, it would be even better to see society as a whole promote trade schools to kids who do not see themselves in a traditional four-year setting.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.